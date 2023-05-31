American Mom’s Move to ‘Humble Shangri-La’ Ended in Murder

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/GoFundMe and Getty Images

An American family who moved to the countryside of Ecuador in search of “their humble Shangri-La” suffered a terrible tragedy when armed robbers invaded their farm.

Francesca Williams, 44, a mother of three who grew up in California, was shot dead during the incident, according to her family. Her husband, Michael, was badly beaten and her elderly father, John, was stabbed several times—but both survived the May 20 attack.

“I saw my grandpa on the floor with a strange man to the right, then I saw another man with my mom and she was scrambling after him, basically fighting him off,” one of Williams’ daughters, Rachel, told Fox 31. “Then I saw two sparks of a gun and heard gunshots.”

