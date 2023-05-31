Wed. May 31st, 2023

    Raven-Symoné Had Exes Sign NDAs 'Before the Naughty Times'

    Many celebrities across the spectrum of fame keep things very close to the chest when it comes to interpersonal relationships, but Raven-Symoné, the former star of the Disney Channel smash hit sitcom That’s So Raven, was particularly diligent about her privacy.

    In a new episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast, which recently gained renewed attention when it became the venue for Tom Sandoval to air his side of the Scandoval affair, Raven-Symoné shared that she asked her now-wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, to sign an NDA while the two were still dating, at her mother’s urging.

    “We were in this outdoor French-type of restaurant, and my mom had been bugging me,” Raven-Symoné said. “She was like, ‘You got to get it signed. I’m like, ‘She’s from the industry.’ And my mom was bugging me.”

