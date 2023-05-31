Missing Missouri Doctor Found Shot to Death in Lake, Police Say

Cassville Police

The Missouri emergency room doctor who suddenly vanished a week ago was found fatally shot Tuesday in a lake in Arkansas, police told The Daily Beast.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Department said that around 4:43 p.m. on May 30, deputies received a call from a kayaker about “a body in the water near the bank across from Lost Bridge South area.”

“Dr. [John] Forsyth was found deceased, in the water, with what appears to be a gunshot wound,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department added. “Benton County Detectives are working this death investigation alongside Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Cassville Police Department, and Missouri State Police. This is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.”

