Project Veritas Sues James O’Keefe for Bullying Staff, Misusing Funds

Joe Raedle

Right-wing media group Project Veritas is suing its founder James O’Keefe, accusing him of bullying employees, racking up massive personal bills on company accounts, and using Project Veritas resources to start a new, rival media shop.

The suit, filed Wednesday in New York federal court, comes amid a bitter rift between O’Keefe and Project Veritas, the far-right video sting operation he founded in 2010. In early February, a group of Project Veritas employees signed a letter accusing O’Keefe of becoming “a power-drunk tyrant” who was “outright cruel” to employees whose misdeeds ranged from eating an eight-months-pregnant woman’s sandwich, to spending company funds on musical theater productions. O’Keefe was placed on suspension in February and soon thereafter announced the launch of a new, Project Veritas-like group called O’Keefe Media Group (OMG).

Project Veritas claims O’Keefe started his new venture while using Project Veritas resources like donor lists and laptops.

