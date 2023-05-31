Kim Kardashian Called Out for Crossing Picket Line to Film ‘American Horror Story’

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Kim Kardashian crossed a picket line of striking members of the Writers Guild of America in Manhattan on Wednesday morning, according to Warren Leight, a playwright and former showrunner of Law & Order: SVU.

“Sad to report that Kim Kardashian crossed our midtown picket line today,” Leight, a WGA strike captain, tweeted. “Ushered past us into a freight elevator in her chauffeured Escalade. Writers aren’t keeping up, but Kim Krossed Our Line.”

Earlier this month, the TV star and mogul was photographed heading into a meeting in Beverly Hills with a script for the next season of American Horror Story under her arm; Kardashian is starring in the show’s upcoming 12th season, which is currently in production despite the ongoing writers strike.

Read more at The Daily Beast.