Wed. May 31st, 2023

    'That '70s Show' Star Danny Masterson Found Guilty in Contentious Rape Retrial

    A Los Angeles jury found Danny Masterson guilty Wednesday of two of three rape charges, capping a contentious retrial filled with graphic testimony and the looming influence of the Church of Scientology.

    Jurors were hung on the third count of rape. Masterson, 47, is now staring down a maximum sentence of 30 years behind bars—15 for each conviction. The minimum sentence for a rape conviction in California is three years.

    Each of Masterson’s three accusers alleged that the That ’70s Show star raped them in the early 2000s after he slipped drugs into their drinks. Despite the alleged assaults occurring nearly two decades ago, prosecutors said victims were fearful of coming forward initially because the Church of Scientology—of which Masteron and the victims were members—forced them to stay silent.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

