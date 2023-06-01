Thu. Jun 1st, 2023

    News

    Surprise! Kim Cattrall Gave ‘And Just Like That’ a Cameo After All

    By

    Jun 1, 2023 , , , , ,
    Surprise! Kim Cattrall Gave ‘And Just Like That’ a Cameo After All

    James Devaney/WireImage/Getty

    Sorry—the title reference here was just too easy. After several years away from the Sex and the City universe, Kim Cattrall will reprise the role of Samantha Jones for a cameo in the Max revival series And Just Like That.

    Variety reports that Cattrall will appear as the iconically saucy publicist in the sequel series’ Season 2 finale, for one scene and one scene only. And it’ll be a phone conversation—meaning Cattrall did not film with her former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, with whom she’s publicly feuded for years.

    Sources tell Variety that Cattrall “shot her dialogue on March 22 in New York City, without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or with And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he will vote with Republicans to overturn Biden’s student-debt relief plans, saying it ‘forces hard-working taxpayers who already paid off their loans’ to ‘shoulder the cost’

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    Chase Sapphire Banking Review 2023

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    Tree of Life Congregants Recall Rushing to Help During Massacre

    Jun 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he will vote with Republicans to overturn Biden’s student-debt relief plans, saying it ‘forces hard-working taxpayers who already paid off their loans’ to ‘shoulder the cost’

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    Chase Sapphire Banking Review 2023

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    Surprise! Kim Cattrall Gave ‘And Just Like That’ a Cameo After All

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    Tree of Life Congregants Recall Rushing to Help During Massacre

    Jun 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy