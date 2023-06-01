Surprise! Kim Cattrall Gave ‘And Just Like That’ a Cameo After All

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty

Sorry—the title reference here was just too easy. After several years away from the Sex and the City universe, Kim Cattrall will reprise the role of Samantha Jones for a cameo in the Max revival series And Just Like That.

Variety reports that Cattrall will appear as the iconically saucy publicist in the sequel series’ Season 2 finale, for one scene and one scene only. And it’ll be a phone conversation—meaning Cattrall did not film with her former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, with whom she’s publicly feuded for years.

Sources tell Variety that Cattrall “shot her dialogue on March 22 in New York City, without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or with And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King.”

