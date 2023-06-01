‘Demeaning’ Marianne Williamson Has Staff Running for the Exits

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

In 2020, Marianne Williamson’s presidential campaign was plagued by poor morale and a miserable work culture, culminating in her firing the entire staff while she remained in the race.

Four years later, as the famed new age author mounts another longshot run for the Democratic nomination, the situation might somehow be worse.

Former aides told The Daily Beast that at least 10 staffers have already left Williamson’s campaign since she launched her primary challenge to President Joe Biden just two months ago, a major blow for a team that only started out with roughly two dozen people.

