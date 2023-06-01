Royals Fear a Single Prince Harry Would Be a ‘Bloody Nightmare’

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Getty

Friends of the royals have said the family would be hugely concerned if reports of difficulties in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage turned out to be accurate, as finding a role for a divorced or separated Harry who decided to return to the U.K. would be “a bloody nightmare.”

However the friends emphasized that reports alleging the couple are struggling all appear to be “groundless,” and based on speculation.

A friend of William’s told The Daily Beast: “William and Kate had plenty of reservations about the marriage in the first place, precisely because they feared Meghan wasn’t right for Harry. But what’s done is done and now William, like everyone else in the family, just hopes it all works out. Harry returning to the U.K., and trying to find him a job, would be a bloody nightmare.”

