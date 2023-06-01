‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Recap: Tom Sandoval Accuses James Kennedy of Assault

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Bravo

When we concluded the extremely chaotic first part of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, James Kennedy stormed out, after Lisa Vanderpump started defending Tom Sandoval from Lala Kent’s rightful dragging of him. Vanderpump should have been holding Sandoval accountable for his despicable actions against his ex, Ariana Madix—is whether Kent has previously been aggressive to his side chick Raquel Leviss relevant? (She has, but who cares right now?) Meanwhile, Leviss remained 100 yards away from Scheana Shay in a dusty trailer, thanks to her now-dismissed restraining order.

In this second installment, we dig into the details of said restraining order, Shay’s alleged punch and her fractured relationship with Leviss. But first, we have some news that may or may not be holding up contract negotiations for next season.

A few weeks ago, Vanderpump Rules executive producer Alex Baskin told Page Six that the cast “need[ed] a little space” following “new information” that came out of the reunion. Fans online have speculated that the revelations involved members of the “Scandoval” love triangle. And after last week’s reunion episode, fan accounts began (grossly) spreading rumors that Leviss was pregnant with Sandoval’s child. But a new accusation against Kennedy by Sandoval may be why the show is allegedly on pause.

