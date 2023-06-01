The Kardashians Finally Admit Everyone Hates Their Show

Hulu

The Kardashians are well aware that their latest reality show is a flop. (Well, for now, at least, until Kim Kardashian starts dating Tom Brady publicly.)

Despite gifting Hulu with the most-watched premiere in the streamer’s history in 2021, The Kardashians, now in its third season, has hardly been met with the same enthusiasm, memes, and, most Krucially, outrage as the family’s former E! juggernaut, Keeping With The Kardashians—or any of its myriad spin-offs, for that matter. And fans have been vocal about their boredom watching the historically entertaining family chomp on salads and mill around their eerie-looking mansions.

Immediately after The Kardashians’ second season—which was a total dud, save for one quirky episode featuring Martha Stewart and a peacock—Kim Kardashian asked Twitter what sort of content her family should include in Season 3, with the same desperation as a car salesman. (“Do you guys like family stuff? Work stuff? Kids stuff? BTS of shoots? Family pranks?”) Now, in the latest episode, Kim and some of her family members are addressing viewers’ complaints head-on in one of the most bizarre, meta moments on reality TV, giving their (sort of) step-brother Brody Jenner’s iconic scene during the series finale of The Hills a run for his money.

