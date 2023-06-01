Thu. Jun 1st, 2023

    News

    Trump Lawyer Gets Cagey When Asked About Alleged Secret Docs Tape

    By

    Jun 1, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Trump Lawyer Gets Cagey When Asked About Alleged Secret Docs Tape

    CNN

    Trump lawyer James Trusty was questioned Wednesday about a CNN report claiming that federal prosecutors investigating the former president’s potential mishandling of classified materials have an audio tape of Trump admitting that he kept a top secret Pentagon document—an apparent contradiction of his past defense that he was able to declassify material merely by “thinking about it.”

    “Jim, if this was declassified, then why are we told that [Trump] is on this tape basically telling the people in the room that he can’t share it with them?” CNN Primetime anchor Kaitlan Collins asked Trusty, who said he doubted the authenticity of the CNN report, which was co-authored by Collins.

    “You are told by the DOJ or FBI or whoever filtered that to you anything they can think of to justify the persecution,” Trusty said, adding: “They had rumors out yesterday. There is going to be one every day. They had rumors out yesterday characterizing the theoretical testimony of Evan Corcoran. It was completely false.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: Three dead including two children in fresh aerial attack on Kyiv

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    A North Carolina couple renovated a crumbling 118-year-old manor with an attached chapel in 11 weeks. Finishing touches were being made on the day of their wedding — see how they did it.

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    The FBI is investigating the fall of the Carnival cruise passenger who is missing after going overboard on his first cruise: report

    Jun 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: Three dead including two children in fresh aerial attack on Kyiv

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    A North Carolina couple renovated a crumbling 118-year-old manor with an attached chapel in 11 weeks. Finishing touches were being made on the day of their wedding — see how they did it.

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    The FBI is investigating the fall of the Carnival cruise passenger who is missing after going overboard on his first cruise: report

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    The Kremlin wants everyone to chill out after firebrand nationalists and military honchos called for martial law in response to drone attacks on Moscow

    Jun 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy