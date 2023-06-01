Trump Lawyer Gets Cagey When Asked About Alleged Secret Docs Tape

CNN

Trump lawyer James Trusty was questioned Wednesday about a CNN report claiming that federal prosecutors investigating the former president’s potential mishandling of classified materials have an audio tape of Trump admitting that he kept a top secret Pentagon document—an apparent contradiction of his past defense that he was able to declassify material merely by “thinking about it.”

“Jim, if this was declassified, then why are we told that [Trump] is on this tape basically telling the people in the room that he can’t share it with them?” CNN Primetime anchor Kaitlan Collins asked Trusty, who said he doubted the authenticity of the CNN report, which was co-authored by Collins.

“You are told by the DOJ or FBI or whoever filtered that to you anything they can think of to justify the persecution,” Trusty said, adding: “They had rumors out yesterday. There is going to be one every day. They had rumors out yesterday characterizing the theoretical testimony of Evan Corcoran. It was completely false.”

