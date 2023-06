NNA – NATOnbsp;chiefnbsp;Jens Stoltenbergnbsp;on Thursday said he would visit Ankara quot;in the near futurequot; to pushnbsp;Sweden#39;s membership bid, after the re-election of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

quot;I#39;m confident of course that Sweden will be a member, and then we#39;re working for that to happen as early as possible,quot; Stoltenberg said at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.mdash;Agenciesnbsp;

