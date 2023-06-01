Thu. Jun 1st, 2023

    US Says Ready To Resume Sudan Mediation Once Parties ‘Serious’

    Jun 1, 2023

    NNA – The United States said Thursday it remained ready to mediate between Sudan#39;s warring parties but that they needed to be serious about a truce, after the army left talks in Saudi Arabia.

    quot;Once the forces make clear by their actions that they are serious about complying with the ceasefire, the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are prepared to resume facilitation of the suspended discussions to find a negotiated solution to this conflict,quot; a State Department spokesperson said as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Oslo.

    Sudan#39;s army on Wednesday blasted bases of the paramilitary force after pulling out of the ceasefire talks, accusing its rival of violating the truce meant to bring in aid.

    The State Department spokesperson said there had been quot;serious violations of the ceasefire by both sidesquot; in the conflict.

    quot;These violations have led us as a facilitator of these talks to seriously question whether the parties are ready to take the actions needed to meet the obligations they have undertaken on behalf of the Sudanese people,quot; he said.–AFP

    ===============R.H.

