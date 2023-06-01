Pope Francis of Vatican hosts MWL Secretary General

NNA – Pope Francis hosted, at his residence in Santa Marta, His Excellency the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, in an exceptional meeting that reflects the great appreciation for the influential international movement undertaken by the Muslim World League in promoting the bonds of effective dialogue, transparent and optimal understanding, and positive cooperation between followers of religions and cultures. This special meeting followed a previous meeting in the Pope#39;s office.

During the meeting, which brought together His Excellency the Secretary General, Dr. Al-Issa, and the Pope in his private home, they exchanged cordial talk and views on several issues in the international arena, especially issues related to common values and the building of bridges between civilizations, as well as ways to confront religious and intellectual extremism tendencies, regardless of their identities and pretexts, including all forms of hatred, racism, marginalization, and exclusion.

