Thu. Jun 1st, 2023

    The 30 Most Anticipated TV Shows of Summer 2023, From ‘The Bear’ to ‘And Just Like That’

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Disney/Max/Netflix/Paramount+/ABC/Apple TV+

    The TV overlords are going to have to do a lot this summer to replace Succession, Barry, Ted Lasso, and Yellowjackets, which all aired the last episodes of their seasons (and, in some cases, ever) this past week. Please, TV gods! Bless us with some blend of dramatic, hilarious, romantic, and fulfilling television to watch while we stay in the cool air conditioning this summer!

    Good news: This year’s lineup of summer television is looking pretty stacked. Some fun shows—like The Bear, And Just Like That, and Only Murders In the Building—will return for new installments in their serial storylines. Brand new shows like The Crowded Room and Painkiller will attempt to win us over. And anthologies like Black Mirror and Cruel Summer will convince us to stay watching, even with new characters.

    As Vanderpump Rules also comes to an end, spicy new reality shows will have to step up to fill the void that Scandoval will leave behind. Will it be the 20th season of The Bachelorette? Or will Bravo keep the drama coming with The Real Housewives of Orange County and Luann & Sonia: Welcome to Crappie Lake? Even William Shatner is trying his hand at a space-themed reality show.

