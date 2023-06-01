Watch Roger Stone Explain on Hot Mic How to Manipulate Trump

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

Longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone has a secret trick to get the former president to say whatever he wants: just lie to him.

That’s just one of the revelations in the bombshell documentary, A Storm Foretold, which chronicles the self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” before and after the 2020 election. The documentary recently premiered in Denmark but hasn’t been released in the United States.

In footage obtained by The Daily Beast, the Danish filmmakers who produced the film caught Stone explaining how he’s long manipulated Trump. And the filmmakers, Christoffer Guldbrandsen and Frederik Marbell, brutally contrast Stone’s disparaging remarks with those he delivered in October 2019 at a right-wing conference at Trump’s Doral golf club in Florida.

