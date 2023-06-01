Thu. Jun 1st, 2023

    News

    Watch Roger Stone Explain on Hot Mic How to Manipulate Trump

    By

    Jun 1, 2023 , , , , ,
    Watch Roger Stone Explain on Hot Mic How to Manipulate Trump

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    Longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone has a secret trick to get the former president to say whatever he wants: just lie to him.

    That’s just one of the revelations in the bombshell documentary, A Storm Foretold, which chronicles the self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” before and after the 2020 election. The documentary recently premiered in Denmark but hasn’t been released in the United States.

    In footage obtained by The Daily Beast, the Danish filmmakers who produced the film caught Stone explaining how he’s long manipulated Trump. And the filmmakers, Christoffer Guldbrandsen and Frederik Marbell, brutally contrast Stone’s disparaging remarks with those he delivered in October 2019 at a right-wing conference at Trump’s Doral golf club in Florida.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    European leaders meet in Moldova to tackle regional crises and pressure Moscow

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    Top economist David Rosenberg mocks calls for the Fed to hike interest rates again after job openings surge

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    The 30 Most Anticipated TV Shows of Summer 2023, From ‘The Bear’ to ‘And Just Like That’

    Jun 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    European leaders meet in Moldova to tackle regional crises and pressure Moscow

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    Top economist David Rosenberg mocks calls for the Fed to hike interest rates again after job openings surge

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    Watch Roger Stone Explain on Hot Mic How to Manipulate Trump

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    The 30 Most Anticipated TV Shows of Summer 2023, From ‘The Bear’ to ‘And Just Like That’

    Jun 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy