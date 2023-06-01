Zelensky arrives in Moldova for European Political Community summit

NNA – President Volodymyr Zelenskynbsp;arrivednbsp;in Moldova on June 1 to participate in a summit of the European Political Community, bringing together 50 European leaders.

Zelensky said he would also have quot;manyquot; bilateral meetings.

quot;We are developing a #39;fighter jet coalition#39; and offering a #39;Patriot coalition.#39; (Admission to) EU, NATO, peace formula. All to protect our future,quot; Ukraine#39;s president said about the meetings#39; agenda.

The European Political Community is a platform for political coordination among European countries, created in 2022 following Russia#39;s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The platform aims to foster political dialogue and cooperation to solve issues of common interest as well as to strengthen Europe#39;s security and stability.

Moldovanbsp;hostsnbsp;the second summit of the European Political Community at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca. The group met for the first time in October 2022 in Prague.–Agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==============R.H.