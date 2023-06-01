Thu. Jun 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Zelensky arrives in Moldova for European Political Community summit

    By

    Jun 1, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – President Volodymyr Zelenskynbsp;arrivednbsp;in Moldova on June 1 to participate in a summit of the European Political Community, bringing together 50 European leaders.

    Zelensky said he would also have quot;manyquot; bilateral meetings.

    quot;We are developing a #39;fighter jet coalition#39; and offering a #39;Patriot coalition.#39; (Admission to) EU, NATO, peace formula. All to protect our future,quot; Ukraine#39;s president said about the meetings#39; agenda.

    The European Political Community is a platform for political coordination among European countries, created in 2022 following Russia#39;s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

    The platform aims to foster political dialogue and cooperation to solve issues of common interest as well as to strengthen Europe#39;s security and stability.

    Moldovanbsp;hostsnbsp;the second summit of the European Political Community at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca. The group met for the first time in October 2022 in Prague.–Agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dashcam footage shows the terrifying moment part of a missile narrowly misses a moving car in Kyiv

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    Meet the average South American millennial, who has no student debt but is struggling against high inflation

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    Zelenskyy arrives in Moldova for European leaders summit

    Jun 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dashcam footage shows the terrifying moment part of a missile narrowly misses a moving car in Kyiv

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    Meet the average South American millennial, who has no student debt but is struggling against high inflation

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    Zelenskyy arrives in Moldova for European leaders summit

    Jun 1, 2023
    News

    Canada battles ‘unprecedented’ wildfires in east

    Jun 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy