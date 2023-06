NNA – Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and weak data from top oil importer China that fed demand fears.

Brent crude futures for August delivery settled down $1.11 to $72.60 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled down $1.37, or 2%, to $68.09.

At their session lows, both benchmarks were down more than $2 to multi-week lows. On Tuesday, both fell more than 4%.–Reuters

