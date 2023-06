NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berrirsquo;s press office on Thursday issued the following statement: ldquo;House Speaker Nabih Berri has reaffirmed that the doors of the House of Parliament were not and will not be closed before a presidential election session provided that at least two serious candidates are announced for the presidency; otherwise chaos and threats will bear no fruit, especially when leveled against the House Speaker.rdquo;

