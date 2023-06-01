Meet the average South American millennial, who has no student debt but is struggling against high inflation

lazyllama / Shutterstock

The average South American millennial has a different life than their US counterparts.

Those in Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia have less student debt and are more likely to have kids.

But overall the average South American millennial is worse off financially than those in the US.

This story is part of a series called Millennial World, which seeks to examine the state of the generation around the globe.

Across the world, millennials are growing up. The oldest of the generation, which includes anyone born between 1981 and 1996, turned 40 a few years ago.

In some ways, millennials can relate to each other’s upbringings more than any generation before them, given the way the rise of the Internet and social media have connected people across the globe.

But while the midlife crisis may eventually come for all millennials, where they live undeniably impacts their lifestyles. The experience of the average US millennial is different than that of the average South American millennial. And in South America, a continent with over 440 million people, one’s experience obviously varies based on which of the region’s 12 countries they reside in.

That said, we took our best shot at describing the average South American millennial by focusing on the countries with the largest populations, such as Brazil, which accounts for nearly half of the continent’s population, in addition to Colombia and Argentina.

From student debt to kids to overall financial well-being, here’s what life is like for the average South American millennial.

