NNA – The Secretary General of the Popular Nasserite Organization, MP Dr. Osama Saad, on Thursday received in his office in Sidon, British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, accompanied by the Embassyrsquo;s Counselor, Alice Moss.

Discussions reportedly touched nbsp;on the general situation in Lebanon and nbsp;the region, according to a statement from Saadrsquo;s media office.

