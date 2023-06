NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday met at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh with Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, with whom he discussed the security situation and affairs related to the military institution.

Speaker Berri also welcomed in Ain El-Tineh, media figure Thaer Abbas, who presented him with his new publication, quot;Modern Turkeyquot;.

