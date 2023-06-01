Mawlawi: Success of operation freeing abducted Saudi citizen confirms readiness of Lebanese security forces

NNA – Caretaker Interior Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, on Thursday said in an interview with Al-Hurra TV: quot;The success of the operation, which ended up freeing the abducted Saudi citizen, confirms the readiness of the Lebanese security forces.quot;

He further stressed that quot;the kidnappers of the Saudi citizen are from the Bekaa,quot; and that they are professionals in crimes and drug trafficking.nbsp;

ldquo;Meanwhile, investigations remain ongoing,rdquo; Mawlawi added.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.