NNA – Caretaker National Defense Minister, Maurice Slesm, on Thursday met in his office in Yarzeh with Malaysian Ambassador to Lebanon Azri Mat Yacob.nbsp;

The meeting touched on cooperation between the two countries and Malaysia#39;s participation within the framework of UNIFIL forces.

