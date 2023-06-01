Mom and Girl, 9, Die Outside Locked Kyiv Bomb Shelter Where Locals Accuse Guard of Being Too Drunk

Reuters

A nine-year-old girl and her mother rushed to their nearest bomb shelter in Kyiv during a Russian missile strike early Thursday, but they found the facility locked and were killed right outside.

Their deaths—along with another woman who was killed by the explosion—have now sparked a criminal investigation and a massive uproar in the Ukrainian capital. Local residents of the Desnyanskyi district allege that a security guard in charge of opening the doors of the medical clinic that housed the shelter was drunk and passed out at the time of the attack.

Yaroslav Ryabchuk, the husband of one of the women killed, tearfully told local media that his wife and several others had repeatedly pounded on the doors of the clinic “loudly enough” for people inside to hear.

