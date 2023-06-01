Iraq doubles amount of fuel for Lebanon to 160,000 tons per month in response to request of Minister of Energy

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water, Dr. Walid Fayyad, on Thursday received a letter from the Iraqi Oil Marketing Organization affiliated to Iraqrsquo;s Oil Ministry, informing him to proceed with doubling the monthly amount of fuel oil allocated to Lebanon under the valid agreement, from 80,000 to 160,000 tons, starting July.

This step comes after the consultations and meetings conducted by Caretakernbsp; Minister Fayyad with the Iraqi side, the last of which was in May with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani, and the subsequent decision of the Iraqi Council of Ministers.

This increase in the quantity provides an opportunity to double the electric powernbsp;supply generatednbsp;by the production plants operating on gas oil and fuel, in order to meet the needs of the Lebanese for electricity during the summer.

nbsp;

============== L.Y