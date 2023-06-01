Thu. Jun 1st, 2023

    MP Bizri broaches bilateral relations, UK-funded developmental projects with British Ambassador

    NNA – MP Dr. Abdel Rahman Bizri, on Thursday welcomed at his Sidon residence, British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, with whom he discussed the Lebanese-British relations and the political situation in Lebanon in light of the political crisis the country is enduring and the presidential vacancy.

    Discussions also touched on the developmental projects offered by the UK Embassy to the city of Sidon through UKAID amp; UNDP, including lighting the sea corniche on solar energy, financing the modern fish market, in addition to other facilities that assist in marine fishing operations and that preserve fishermen#39;s kits and supplies.

