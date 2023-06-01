Thu. Jun 1st, 2023

    Choucair hands Egyptian Ambassador copy of ‘Kulluna Li Beirut’ Gathering’s document

    NNA – nbsp;Head of quot;Kulluna Li Beirutquot; (We are all for Beirut)nbsp;Gathering and former Minister Mohammed Choucair, on Thursday visited Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Dr. Yasser Alawi, at the Egyptian Embassy, and discussed with him the general situation and the latest developments in the country.

    Choucair, according to a statement from his office, briefed Ambassador Alawi on the launch of the quot;We are all for Beirutquot; Gathering and its future program, and handed him a copy of the Gatheringrsquo;s document and objectives.

    The Egyptian ambassador wished the Gathering success in achieving the desired national goals.

