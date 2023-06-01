Thu. Jun 1st, 2023

    Now Chechen Warmongers Are Threatening Showdown with Wagner Boss Prigozhin

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty

    Russia’s shadow army boss has apparently made himself a new enemy as he continues to vent frustrations with the country’s fledgling war effort: the Chechens.

    Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s henchman is now demanding a face-to-face meeting with Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. Magomed Daudov, the chairman of the Chechen Parliament, tore into Prigozhin in a video shared on Telegram on Thursday.

    “You don’t need the details of our missions. The command knows,” Daudov said, apparently in reference to Prigozhin downplaying the role of Chechen battalions sent to the Donbas to replace Wagner.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

