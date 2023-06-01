4 Best Money-making Apps of June 2023

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Money-making apps can be useful for earning some extra cash through habits or hobbies. If you’re looking for apps that can help you make a bit of extra money, we found four strong apps to consider.

Money-making apps may offer cash back when making everyday purchases or let you earn money by taking surveys or fulfilling tasks. Money-making apps are generally free on Apple and Google Play stores.

The Best Apps for Earning Money

These are our top picks for the best money-making apps:

Rakuten Rewards – Product Name Only: Best for getting cash back on purchases onlineIbotta – Product Name Only: Best for getting cash back on purchases in the storeSurveyJunkie – Product Name Only: Best for making money through surveysSwagbucks – Product Name Only: Best for earning cash through a variety of ways

Compare Money-making Apps

Experts’ Advice on Choosing the Best Money-making Apps

We consulted financial planning experts to inform these picks and provide their advice on finding the best money-making app for your needs.

Here’s what they had to say about the best apps for earning money. (Some text may be lightly edited for clarity.)

Are money-making apps worth it?

Mykail James, MBA, certified financial education instructor, BoujieBudgets.com:

“I think cash-back apps are great, especially if you are already a shopper. When it comes to trying to find smaller ways to get a couple of extra dollars, work the current habits you already have. If you’re someone who does all the grocery shopping in the house, look for those apps that give discounts and cash back for your grocery shopping.”

Sophia Acevedo, certified educator in personal finance, banking reporter, Personal Finance Insider:

“Money-making apps might be worthwhile if you want to make a bit of extra money each month by taking quizzes, scanning your receipts for cashback rewards, or performing some other activity. But make sure to manage your expectations. The amount of money you’ll earn on an app depends on how much effort you put into the activity.”

What should people be mindful of when using a money-making app?

Mykail James, MBA, CFEI:

“Understand what these apps are there they are really paying for — your feedback and data. Most of these are market research companies that are paying for sourcing your data.”

Sophia Acevedo, CEPF:

“When you’re searching for money-making apps, read through customer reviews to get a better idea of how it works and whether the platform is easy to use. You can also carefully review the app’s privacy policy to learn about the information being collected and used.”

Methodology: How Did We Choose the Best Money-making Apps?

Personal Finance Insider’s mission is to help smart people make the best decisions with their money. We understand that “best” is often subjective, so in addition to highlighting the clear benefits of a financial product, we outline the limitations, too.

To choose our favorite apps for earning money, we compiled a list of over a dozen popular mobile money-making apps. We didn’t include gig economy apps like TaskRabbit or Uber because your availability to sign up for some of these apps may depend on where you live (there may be paused registrations for some areas). We also didn’t include them because your experience with these apps may vary depending on your skill sets.

Most of our top picks had at least 20,000 reviews in both the Apple and Google Play stores. We reviewed each app’s sign-up process and user experience by using the apps for two weeks. We also considered whether each app accomplished everything it advertised, and how regular users reviewed the product on the Apple and Google Play stores.

Best Money-making Apps: Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best app to earn money?

When you’re searching for an app that can help you earn money, the best option may depend on which habits or hobbies you think you can feasibly maintain. For example, if you don’t mind taking surveys, you may want to try out a survey app. If you do all the shopping for your household, you might prefer a cash-back app instead.

Are money-making apps safe?

A safe mobile app will tell you what information it gathers in its privacy policy. It should also tell you how the information may be used.

Are money-making apps free?

The best money-making apps will be free to download. That said, if you decide to get a cash-back app, be aware that your awards are based on your everyday spending.

Best for Getting Cash Back on Purchases Online

Rakuten

Minimum amount needed to redeem cash: $5

Why it stands out: If you’d like to earn cash back on your online purchases, Rakuten is a strong option. Rakuten is a rewards app and website that lets you get cash back at over 3,500 stores.

Here’s how it works: You’ll go to the Rakuten website or app and choose the store you’d like to shop at. When you make your purchase, the cash-back offer will automatically be added to your account.

Rakuten is easy to use and intuitively designed. If you have questions about the app, there’s also a help center that addresses commonly asked questions.

What to look out for: You’ll receive cash back through a check or your PayPal account every three months. If you’d prefer to earn money more frequently, you might prefer one of our other top picks.

Rakuten also lets you shop in a store, but you’ll need to take a couple of steps. First, you’ll have to select the “In-Store” tab when you open the app. Then, once you find an offer you like, you’ll have to select “Link Offer” and include your credit card information. At the store, you’ll need to use that credit card to obtain the offer. Other apps may have a simpler process for in-store purchases.

Best for Getting Cash Back on Purchases in Stores

Ibotta

Minimum amount needed to redeem cash: $20

Why it stands out: You might like Ibotta if you do a lot of in-store shopping. This cash-back app stands out because it’s partnered with over 1,500 popular brands and lets you save at stores in a variety of ways. You can link your loyalty account to the app, submit receipts (Ibotta will scan them for any qualifying purchases), or buy gift cards through the app. Typically, you’ll see cash-back earnings within 24 hours.

What to look out for: You’ll need to earn at least $20 before you can withdraw your earnings. Other money-making apps may let you make withdrawals at $5.

Best for Making Cash Through Surveys

SurveyJunkie

Minimum amount needed to redeem cash: $5

Why it stands out: There are a lot of survey apps out there. SurveyJunkie emerged as the top pick in this category because it almost always has ample surveys available, and the process for redeeming points is a lot simpler and easier than other apps.

You only need to earn a minimum of 500 points (the equivalent of $5), and you can redeem them through PayPal or online gift cards. In most cases, the rewards can be redeemed instantly. For example, if you get an online gift card, the code will be sent to your email for you to use on the same day.

What to look out for: You may not qualify for every survey that’s available. Usually, you’ll have to answer a set of questions to determine your eligibility. Based on the information you give, you’ll either be redirected to the survey or told you aren’t eligible (you’ll get a few points for your time).

When you’re taking surveys, you’ll need to have patience. You might be asked the same question repeatedly or you might answer a handful of questions before realizing you do not qualify for a particular survey.

Best for Earning Cash Through a Variety of Ways

Swagbucks

Minimum amount needed to redeem cash: $5

Why it stands out: If you are looking for an app that has a variety of ways of earning cash, Swagbucks might be an appealing option. Swagbucks is a versatile money-making app where you’ll earn points (referred to as SB) by completing surveys, playing games, scanning your receipts for qualifying cash rewards, and finishing other activities.

You’ll be able to redeem SB for gift cards or transfer money through a PayPal account. Generally, 500SB is the equivalent of $5.

What to look out for: The amount of SB you’ll earn for different tasks can vary greatly. The value can be anywhere from 2 SB to up to 10,0000 SB. Usually, higher-value tasks require substantially more effort or are more difficult to qualify for. Also, keep in mind it may take up to 10 business days until gift cards are processed and sent to your email.

Alternative Apps to Consider

These cash-earning apps weren’t chosen as our top picks, but you still might try one of these out if you’re looking for additional options.

App Trustworthiness and BBB Ratings

We include ratings from the Better Business Bureau to evaluate how companies address customer issues and handle transparency. Keep in mind a strong BBB rating won’t guarantee you’ll have a good relationship with a company. You also might want to read customer reviews or talk to current customers before making your decision.

Company BBB RatingRakutenBIbottaBSurveyJunkieB SwagbucksB (via Prodege, LLC)

Rakuten, Ibotta, SurveyJunkie, and Prodege, LLC (the company that operates Swagbucks) received B ratings because all three have received a high volume of customer complaints on the BBB website.

According to the BBB website, scammers falsely used the Survey Junkie name to impersonate the company in 2022. Survey Junkie is not a mystery shopper program nor does have a website named “sjunkie.co.” If you see the mystery shopper scam or scam website, the BBB says to file a report with the Federal Trade Commission.

