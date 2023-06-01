Splash Financial Student Loan Refinancing Review 2023

Our experts answer readers’ student loan questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess student loans). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own.

The bottom line: Splash Financial Student Loan Refinancing – Product Name Only is a great option to refinance student loans, as it comes with no origination fees or prepayment penalties.

Who is Splash Financial Best For?

Splash Financial is best for borrowers who want to refinance their student loans and get a lower rate — especially borrowers who have improved their credit score since they initially took out a student loan. Splash Financial recommends a credit score of about 640 to qualify for a loan, so only borrowers with good credit are likely to be eligible.

Types of Student Loans Offered by Splash Financial

Splash Financial only offers student loans refinancing in two forms, including:

Student loan refinancingMedical student loan refinancing

Splash Financial Student Loan Refinancing Details

To get a loan, you must meet the following qualifications:

A low debt-to-income ratio (no more than 30%)A history of on-time paymentsGood to excellent credit (preferably 640 or higher)

Always consider your federal student loan options before refinancing into any private student loan, including one with Splash Financial, as you can often get better terms and protections through the government.

You can contact customer support by phone Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. You may also email the company at its support account.

Pros and Cons of Splash Financial Student Loans

Pros

No origination fees. Splash Financial doesn’t charge origination fees — which are additional costs taken out of your overall loan proceeds. Other student loan refinancing lenders do make you fork over these additional costs.No prepayment penalties. You’re able to pay off your loan at any time without any additional fees.Low minimum rates. Splash Financial’s minimum rates are competitive with other lenders in the student loan refinancing space.Offers all in one place. As Splash Financial is a student loan refinancing marketplace, you’ll receive multiple offers all at once, helping you to easily compare between different lenders.

Cons

Late fees. Splash Financial doesn’t disclose its late fees, but it’s safe to say that if you fall behind on your payments, you’ll rack up significant additional charges.High maximum rates. While Splash Financial’s minimum rates are top-notch, its maximum rates (which are often offered to borrowers with worse credit) aren’t as good.

How to Apply for Splash Financial Student Loan Refinancing

1. Put in an application on Splash Financial’s website. You’ll enter your email address, name, phone number education level, Social Security number, and income history. You’ll get an estimated monthly payment and rate range with no impact on your credit score.

2. Sign loan agreement and get your new loan. After you sign your loan agreement, you may get your new loan soon after with Splash Financial. Remember, refinancing a loan means you replace your old loan with a new one.

3. Work loan payments into your budget. Figure out how to adjust your budget to fit in your new loan payments. Make sure you have enough money to cover all of your financial responsibilities.

Splash Financial Frequently Asked Questions

What credit score is needed for Splash Financial?

Splash Financial recommends a credit score of at least 640 in its eligibility requirements listed on its website.

Does Splash Financial affect your credit score?

Applying for a loan with Splash Financial affect impact your credit score — the lender will only conduct a soft credit pull to get your rates. However, your payment consistency once you get the loan will affect your score.

Can you pay off loans early with Splash Financial?

Yes, you can pay off loans early with Splash Financial with no additional fees.

Splash Financial Trustworthiness

Splash Financial has a A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. The BBB is a nonprofit organization focused on consumer protection and trust. It determines its grades by focusing on a business’ response to consumer complaints.

The lender hasn’t been involved in any recent controversies, so you may feel comfortable borrowing from them.

Splash Financial Competitors

Splash Financial Student Loan Refinancing – Product Name Only vs. Laurel Road Student Loan Refinancing – Product Name Only

Laurel Road offers a rate discount of up to 0.55% when you open a checking account with the company and make a certain amount of monthly direct deposits.

Both refinanced and new loans from Laurel Road come with a repayment term length of five, seven, 10, 15, or 20 years. Splash Financial has term lengths ranging between five to 20 years.

Splash Financial Student Loan Refinancing – Product Name Only vs. Earnest Student Loan Refinancing – Product Name Only

Earnest originates undergraduate and graduate loans, while Laurel Road only refinances those loan types. You won’t pay origination fees or prepayment penalties with either company.

Earnest’s loans have a unique perk: the ability to skip one payment every year. You can request your first skip once you’ve made at least six months of consecutive on-time, full principal and interest payments, as long as your loan is in good standing. However, interest will accrue during this time, and the lender will extend the final payoff date of your loan by the length of the skipped payment period.

Methodology: How We rated Splash Financial Student Loan Refinancing

We rate all student loan products in our reviews and guides on a 1-5 scale. The overall rating is a weighted average that takes into account seven different categories, some of which are judged more heavily than others. They are:

Interest rate (20% of rating)Fees (20% of rating)Term lengths (15% of rating)Repayment options while in school (15% of rating)Borrower accessibility (15% of rating)Customer support (7.5% of rating)Ethics (7.5% of rating)

Each category’s weighting is determined based on its importance to your borrowing experience. Rates and fees have the most significant impact on the total cost of your loan, so we weigh those the most heavily. Customer support and ethics are still crucial parts of the borrowing experience, but do not directly tie to a student loan’s terms, so they have less of an impact on the overall rating.

