    statement attributable to UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti

    NNA – The following is the statement attributable to UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti:nbsp;ldquo;We are aware that the investigative judge issued an indictment earlier today in the case of the 14 December attack on UNIFIL peacekeepers, in which Private Seaacute;n Rooney, a UNIFIL peacekeeper from Ireland was killed. This is one important step towards justice and we continue to urge accountability for all perpetrators involved. Attacks on men and women serving the cause of peace are serious crimes and can never be tolerated. We look forward to justice for Private Rooney, his injured colleagues, and their families.rdquo;

