    News

    Right-Wing Daily Wire Claims Twitter Nixed a Deal Over Anti-Trans Film

    By

    The day after The Daily Wire was set to begin streaming all its podcasts on Twitter, the right-wing media company claims Twitter balked at a deal to stream an anti-transgender documentary.

    In a series of Thursday morning tweets, Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing accused Twitter of refusing a deal to spotlight What Is a Woman?, an anti-trans documentary The Daily Wire had intended to broadcast on June 1 for the start of Pride Month. Boreing claimed Twitter labeled the film as hateful, citing instances in which it misgendered transgender people.

    The fallout comes amid a right-wing turn for Twitter. In April, the company removed its policy explicitly prohibiting misgendering. Conservative media personalities subsequently announced plans to stream shows on the site, which they say is less likely than sites like YouTube to ban them for making false or anti-LGBTQ statements.

