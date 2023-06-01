Amtrak’s upcoming high-speed Acela trains have been delayed again — see what they’ll look like

Amtrak’s upcoming Acela trains have been delayed from the original Spring 2021 debut to 2024.

Amtrak

Amtrak has delayed the rollout of its upcoming high-speed Acela trains to 2024.

The new trains will have more seats, speed, and comfort.

See inside the upcoming train cars with a modernized cafe and seats made with recycled leather.

Amtrak’s new Acela trains that’ll run between Boston and Washington, DC have been delayed again until 2024. Avelia Liberty Source: Amtrak

Alstom, the trains’ manufacturer, says the issue is with the old train tracks on the route. Amtrak

“The modeling of the wheel to track interface is particularly complex due to age, condition, and specific characteristics of Amtrak infrastructure on the Northeast corridor, and especially the existing tracks,” an Alstom spokesperson told Insider. Amtrak Source: Insider

The trains won’t be ready for service until Alstom has “completed testing and meet all safety requirements,” an Amtrak spokesperson told Insider. Amtrak Source: Insider

But in anticipation of the smoother and faster trains — as delayed as they may be — let’s take a closer look at the interior, which will appeal to Amtrak riders who are tired of the old cars lined with grey and blue seats. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Amtrak

The next-generation trains are a long time coming: the current Acela trains have been in operation since 2000, and it’s been six years since Amtrak announced its plans to refresh the aging stock. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Amtrak

The fleet will grow from 20 to 28 trainsets all capable of running up to 160 mph. Amtrak Source: Amtrak

The new trains will each have 378 seats … Amtrak

… a 25% increase from the 304 seats on the current models, Benji Stawski of the Points Guy reported. Amtrak Source: The Points Guy

Inside, the swanky new cars will look more modern than any Amtrak train currently in service. Amtrak

Small details like the digital screens … Amtrak

… and winged headrests will make the new cars feel more modern and comfortable. Amtrak

But the most obvious changes will be in the coach and cafe cars. Amtrak

The cafe car will receive a complete much-needed refresh. Amtrak

Say hello to a sleeker cafe with a digital menu, hip rests, bar-style counters, and grab-and-go food options … Amtrak

… which looks nothing like the older cafe cars travelers see today. Joey Hadden/Insider

The coach cars still maintain the classic row of seats. But unlike the previous design, the new cars will have color-coded headrests. Amtrak

Business and first class will be separated by color: The latter will have red headrests, while the former will have blue. Amtrak

Regardless of the class, every seat will have integrated reading lights and more accessible outlets and USB ports. Amtrak Source: Amtrak

The seats will also have tray tables of varying sizes to cater to every traveler’s needs. Amtrak

There’s nothing more uncomfortable than shimmying out of an interior seat. To make entering and exiting the four-person seating configuration easier, the sides of the tables will have foldable extensions. Amtrak

In a bid to make travel more sustainable, the seats will also be made of recycled leather … Amtrak

… and the train will use 40% less energy per traveler, according to Amtrak. Amtrak

It seems like everything is touchless in the age of COVID-19, and the new Acela will be no different. Amtrak

Several onboard services and amenities will be contactless, including the bathroom with an automatic door and touchless amenities. Amtrak

If you’re eager to ride in the refreshed Acela, you’ll have to be patient. Amtrak