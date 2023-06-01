William and Kate Party on With 1,700 Guests at Royal Wedding of the Year

ROYAL HASHEMITE COURT via Reuters

It was dubbed the royal wedding of the year and it did not disappoint.

More than 1,700 guests, including British royals and world leaders, descended on the Jordanian capital on Thursday to see a Saudi billionaire’s daughter ride a custom Rolls-Royce to her wedding to the nation’s crown prince.

Among the big names in attendance were Prince William and Princess Kate of the British royal family and United States first lady Jill Biden. Also present at the Zahran Palace were U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, Princess Charlotte, and royals from Belgium, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands and Japan, Sky News reported.

