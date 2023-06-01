Thu. Jun 1st, 2023

    How Racism and a Viral Mob Destroyed a California Restaurant

    How Racism and a Viral Mob Destroyed a California Restaurant

    Courtesy of David Rasavong

    A California restaurant has been forced to permanently shutter its doors after a video went viral falsely claiming its Southeast Asian owner abused dogs and used dog meat in the food.

    At first, the owner of Tasty Thai in Fresno temporarily closed the restaurant on May 16 due to an outpouring of negative reviews, but he claimed the hate messages got so intense that there was no way his business had a chance of recovering.

    “It quickly got to the point where there was almost no return,” David Rasavong told The Daily Beast.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

