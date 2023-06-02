Fri. Jun 2nd, 2023

    Chris Christie Can Redeem Himself by Hitting Trump Hard

    Chris Christie Can Redeem Himself by Hitting Trump Hard

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Getty

    With former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie preparing to launch a presidential bid, we may be on the cusp of someone actually running against Donald Trump. Imagine that.

    To be fair, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has finally started throwing some shade Trump’s way, and other candidates (perhaps, too many) are joining the fray. But despite all his flaws and baggage, Christie intrigues me for a simple reason: he can talk.

    “Of all the talents bestowed upon men, none is so precious as the gift of oratory,” declared Winston Churchill. “Abandoned by his party, betrayed by his friends, stripped of his offices, whoever can command this power is still formidable.” While he will almost assuredly never win the presidency, Christie’s talent and toughness gives him the chance for something just as elusive: A heroic redemption.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

