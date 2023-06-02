Best Travel Insurance for Seniors in June 2023

Our experts answer readers’ insurance questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess insurance products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own.

Reaching your golden years doesn’t mean your adventures have to end. In fact, in this stage of life, you’ll hopefully have more time and resources to travel. But as a senior citizen, you’ll want to ensure you’re covered if any health-related issues arise while you travel—which is where having the best travel insurance comes in.

Best Travel Insurance for Seniors 2023

Allianz Travel Insurance – Product Name Only: Best OverallJohn Hancock travel insurance – Product Name Only: Best for High CoverageWorld Nomads Travel Insurance – Product Name Only: Best for Active TravelersTravel Guard – Product Name Only: Best for Annual InsuranceNationwide travel insurance – Product Name Only: Best for CruisesAXA Assistance USA – Product Name Only: Best for Traveling to EuropeSeven Corners travel insurance – Product Name Only: Best for Seniors 80+

Luckily, there are several excellent options for travel insurance for seniors. Having the right travel insurance will give you peace of mind while traveling and cover any losses incurred if you need to cancel your trip due to health issues. If you’re 60+ years old, check out our top picks for senior travel insurance below.

Compare the Best Travel Insurance for Seniors

Methodology: How We Chose the Best Travel Insurance for Seniors

When comparing senior travel insurance options, we looked for the following factors for each travel insurance provider:

Coverage limits: We looked at each travel insurance company’s coverage amounts for benefits like medical emergencies and trip cancellation.Coverage for preexisting conditions: Preexisting conditions are one of the more critical factors for travel insurance for senior citizens, so we looked at travel insurance companies that offer the best coverage for preexisting conditions.Price: We compared travel insurance providers offering reasonable basic and comprehensive coverage rates.Benefits geared towards seniors: We compared travel insurance companies that offer solid coverage for senior citizens, like medical evacuation, COVID-19 coverage, and trip cancellation.

You can find more details in our methodology for evaluating insurance companies.

Travel Insurance for Seniors Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need travel insurance if I have Medicare?

It’s recommended that seniors traveling internationally get travel insurance even if they have Medicare because, according to Medicare.gov, any health care you receive outside of the US isn’t covered.

How much does senior travel insurance cost?

The cost of senior travel insurance coverage can vary depending on various factors, including your age, overall health, state of residence, travel destination, and length of your trip. You can usually get a quote online, directly from the insurance provider, without too much hassle. You might also check a third-party comparison site, like travelinsurance.com, to see multiple coverage options in one spot.

How can seniors save money on travel insurance?

Comparison-shopping is the name of the game when it comes to saving money on senior travel insurance. And remember to only insure the nonrefundable parts of your trip. If you bought fully refundable plane tickets, for example, there would be no need to insure those.

Does my credit card offer travel insurance?

Using a credit card that offers trip protection to pay for your travel can help cover you in some circumstances. But the coverage likely won’t be as comprehensive as what you’ll get with certain travel insurance plans. See Insider’s guide to the best credit cards with travel insurance to learn more.

Best Overall

Allianz Travel Insurance

One of the most widely recognized names in travel insurance, Allianz Travel Insurance stands out as one of the top travel insurance providers for seniors. It offers a wide range of policies covering medical treatments overseas and emergency medical transport.

Allianz also provides options for varying trip lengths. Its annual multi-trip policies, for example, cover any trip you make during your policy period, even if they aren’t yet planned, making it an excellent option for seniors who vacation multiple times per year.

Allianz Travel Insurance Review

Best for High Coverage

John Hancock Travel Insurance

John Hancock travel insurance travel insurance plans for seniors offer some of the best coverage available. It provides generous maximum benefit amounts while still offering affordable prices.

Each plan includes coverages like trip cancellation, emergency accident, and emergency medical, with the option to add benefits like CFAR (cancel for any reason). In addition, getting a free online quote is a quick and straightforward process.

John Hancock Travel Insurance Review

Best for Active Traveling

World Nomads

For active senior citizens under 70, World Nomads Travel Insurance is a great choice for comprehensive travel insurance. The key difference between World Nomads and many other providers is that it covers 200+ adventurous activities like scuba diving, mountain biking, surfing, skiing, and even bungee jumping. In addition, World Nomads’ trip cancellation and emergency medical coverage includes COVID-19-related issues. Many other insurers are excluding that type of coverage now.

For adventurous senior citizens over the age of 70 years young, World Nomads suggests working with its partner, TripAssure.

World Nomads Travel Insurance Review

Best for Frequent Travel

Travel Guard

Travel Guard travel insurance by AIG offers comprehensive insurance plans for shorter and longer trips. One of its more unique offerings is their Travel Guard Annual Plan.

This annual travel insurance comes with standard coverage benefits (trip delay, baggage loss, etc.) and substantial coverage amounts, which is important for seniors who travel multiple times per year. Travel Guard also offers a preexisting medical condition waiver, meaning those with certain medical issues can still gain coverage.

AIG Travel Guard Insurance Review

Best for Cruises

Nationwide Travel Insurance

Looking for an insurance provider that offers a specialized plan for cruising? Nationwide travel insurance has you covered.

Seniors looking for a cruise insurance plan can choose from a few different options including the Universal Cruise plan, Choice Cruise plan, and Luxury Cruise plan. The Choice Cruise plan offers the best balance of coverage and affordable premiums.

Nationwide Travel Insurance Review

Best for Traveling to Europe

AXA Travel Insurance

Why consider AXA travel insurance if you’re a senior citizen planning a trip to Europe? One requirement for a Schengen Visa is that travelers have insurance covering them in all Schengen Area states up to medical costs of €30,000.

AXA offers a low-cost option that meets these minimum requirements. It also offers a “Europe Travel coverage” plan that includes the Schengen countries as well as Ireland and the UK. Quotes are quick and easy to obtain online, and you’ll receive a certificate of coverage within minutes of paying your premium.

In addition to these Europe-specific policies, AXA offers three travel insurance plans (silver, gold, and platinum) for travel worldwide. And no one is excluded based on age.

AXA Travel Insurance Review

Best for Seniors 80+

Seven Corners

If you’re 80 years of age or older, it may be difficult to find travel insurance at a reasonable rate. That said, there are still options available, and Seven Corners travel insurance is often one of the more affordable providers, especially given its higher-than-average medical expenses and medical evacuation coverage limits.

In addition to providing reasonable coverage rates, Seven Corners allows you to purchase a waiver to ensure any of your preexisting conditions are covered. The company also offers CFAR (cancel for any reason) insurance at an additional cost. And “cancel for any reason” really does mean any reason, meaning you’ll be covered for anything from bad weather to COVID.

Seven Corners Travel Insurance Review

How to Pick The Best Travel Insurance for You

It’s wise to compare several different travel insurance policies for the best coverage and pricing, as premiums vary widely between insurers and depend on factors like your age and travel destination.

That said, some of the more essential coverages to look for if you’re a senior citizen include:

Travel medical coverage – This coverage will pay for your medical bills outside the US.Medical evacuation coverage – If you’re injured or become sick while traveling, this coverage will transport you to the nearest hospital or even back home if your condition necessitates it.Preexisting conditions – Coverage for known health conditions.Cancel for any reason (CFAR) – The name says it all! It’ll cost extra, but it’s the most comprehensive trip cancellation coverage you can get.Trip cancellation insurance – This coverage provides reimbursement for your prepaid and nonrefundable costs if you cannot make your trip due to an unforeseen event.Baggage delay insurance – This coverage will reimburse you for essentials like toiletries and clothes if your bags are delayed.Lost luggage insurance – This coverage will reimburse you up to a specified amount if your bags get lost en route.

Of these, the most critical to note are whether or not your policy covers preexisting conditions and the limits for travel medical insurance and emergency medical evacuation.

Some insurance companies offer a waiver that will cover preexisting conditions. You’ll have to follow the requirements for adding a waiver to your policy, like insuring the entire cost of your trip. Or purchase the policy within a specific time after making your first trip deposit payments.

You’ll also want to find a policy with high maximum limits for travel medical and emergency medical evacuation coverage. These types of expenses can be substantial, so you want to have appropriate coverage.

Get Quotes for Travel Insurance for Seniors

