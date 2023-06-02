Fri. Jun 2nd, 2023

    Sarah Palin Annoyed By Ron DeSantis’ Run, Says It ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’

    Sarah Palin Annoyed By Ron DeSantis’ Run, Says It ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’

    Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin said she is perplexed by Ron DeSantis’ entry into the 2024 GOP primary against Donald Trump, suggesting that the Florida governor made a poor decision to “turn on” the former president.

    On The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show Thursday, Palin shied away from lobbing any policy criticisms at DeSantis, instead saying she was just confused about why the Florida governor has launched a White House bid.

    “It doesn’t make sense that he’s even running,” she said, adding that she feels the same way about other candidates in the race who are further down in the polls.

