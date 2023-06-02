Trump Shockingly Defends Biden Against Hannity’s Ageist Attacks

Fox News

Donald Trump claimed Thursday that he’s implored Fox News host and longtime ally Sean Hannity to knock it off with the jokes about President Joe Biden’s age.

The comments came during a Fox News town hall in Iowa hosted by Hannity—where the first question was whether the former president had seen the video of Biden tripping and falling earlier in the day while on stage at the Air Force Academy graduation.

Trump, who had already told a crowd of Iowa voters that Biden has to “be careful about that,” simply called it “a bad fall.”

