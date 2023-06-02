Fri. Jun 2nd, 2023

    Reporter Dishes How He Overheard Trump Legal Team Bitching at Dinner

    Donald Trump lawyer James Trusty appears to be just as steely in real life as he is on CNN—with an exclusive report from The Guardian revealing how its political investigations reporter, Hugo Lowell, overheard a searing conversation between Trusty and Trump lawyers Evan Corcoran and Lindsey Halligan during a dinner at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach in September last year. And on Thursday night, Lowell revealed just how he did it.

    The bitch session came just hours after the Trump team appeared united before federal judge Aileen Cannon, requesting a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, which she eventually granted.

    Lowell, who managed to snag a seat next to the team while eating out last year, recognized Trusty and overheard him loudly complaining about Trump’s in-house counsel, Boris Epshteyn. Trusty apparently had a number of issues with the firebrand, including having to run all legal decisions by Trump’s former 2020 strategic advisor, who has remained close to Trump even after leaving the White House. Trusty moaned that Epshteyn had created “game of thrones nonsense” within the legal team that he found distracting.

