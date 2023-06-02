Fri. Jun 2nd, 2023

    Dr. Drew Airs Gossip Columnist’s Wild Anti-Vax Conspiracy About Jamie Foxx

    Was Jamie Foxx left “partially paralyzed and blind” after a stroke in April? That’s the wholly unsubstantiated claim now being floated by a gossip columnist, who appeared on longtime reality TV host and prolific COVID-19 misinformation peddler Dr. Drew’s online talk show this week to link Foxx’s mysterious medical emergency to the COVID vaccine he was allegedly “forced” to get.

    Foxx’s reps and family have remained largely silent on details surrounding his health scare, with his family calling it a “medical complication” after he was hospitalized on April 11.

    In mid-May, the 55-year-old actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, released a vague but upbeat statement on the situation, saying that he’d been “out of the hospital for weeks” and “playing pickleball.”

