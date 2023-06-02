Fri. Jun 2nd, 2023

    GOP School Board Members Bring Book Ban Debate to Newtown, Connecticut

    The big vote on book banning on Thursday night was not in some red state where it has become a predictable part of the culture wars.

    The vote was in Connecticut. And not only that, it was in Newtown, a town whose very name is an horrific reminder that a single AR-15 is more of a threat to children than all the books in the world.

    One of the two books targeted for banning in Newton had never even been checked out. The other had been checked out just once, nearly a decade ago.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

