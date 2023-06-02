‘Drag Race All Stars’ Has Another Bombshell Self-Elimination

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Paramount+

It’s rare that an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race is legitimately shocking these days. These queens get into spats on the regular and, while they’re always thrilling to watch, it’s not often that they really take us by surprise. The competition gets heated and personalities clash; rinse and repeat!

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.)

But all bets are off on Drag Race All Stars. The queens have already been through the wringer once, and the only thing they’ve got to lose is $200,000—a small prize when compared to the enormity of what this show requires of its participants. We’ve seen stoic queens, who have never so much as revealed a bead of nervous sweat in front of the camera, completely crumble, literally groveling to their fellow contestants to stay another week. We’ve seen not one but two self-eliminations, from queens who slowly realized they couldn’t handle the competition. But we’ve never seen a rollercoaster quite like what All Stars 8 just delivered, when fierce competitor Heidi N Closet walked out of the competition after one split-second decision.

