Inter Milan are ‘pushing to sign Trevoh Chalobah before Mauricio Pochettino arrives at Chelsea’

Inter Milan are ‘pushing to sign Trevoh Chalobah for £25m before Mauricio Pochettino arrives at Chelsea’… despite the defender saying he wants to ‘stay at the club and fight for his place in the club’. the team”

Trevoh Chalobah wants to fight for his place under new boss Mauricio Pochettino

Inter Milan looking to complete a deal before the manager’s arrival

Chalobah needs more pitch time to be with game change for England

