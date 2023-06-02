‘Succession’s’ Alan Ruck Thinks Connor and Willa Are Doomed

Macall Polay / HBO

Over the past five years, Alan Ruck would typically watch new episodes of Succession as they aired on Sunday nights. But when it was time for the series finale last weekend, he just couldn’t bring himself to watch it end.

“We had some family stuff going on, and it got to be late, and it was like, I don’t want to do that now,” he tells me in this preview of next week’s episode of The Last Laugh podcast. Instead, he woke up Monday morning and turned it on around 8 a.m. “And I was messed up all day,” Ruck says with a wry chuckle. “I mean, I just got the blues pretty hard.”

Ruck says he came away from the experience feeling like creator Jesse Armstrong and the show’s writers “did a beautiful job of sewing everything up in a way that made perfect sense, and honored the spirit of the show.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.