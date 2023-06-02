EV startup Fisker’s first SUV bests Tesla Model Y with 360 miles of range

The Fisker Ocean Extreme’s range beats out most current EV offerings.

Fisker

Electric-vehicle startup Fisker announced the EPA range for its first model, the Ocean SUV.

The top-tier Ocean Extreme earned a rating of 360 miles, more than most of the EV market.

The Ocean Extreme beats out the Tesla Model Y’s 330-mile estimate.

The EPA range rating for Fisker’s Ocean SUV is in — and it beats out electric rivals from Tesla and Ford.

The US startup’s top-tier model, the $68,999 Ocean Extreme, will offer an impressive 360 miles of driving range, according to the agency. The Model Y Long Range, the world’s most popular electric vehicle, has a 330-mile estimate. But the Tesla is cheaper at $50,490 before government incentives.

The 360-mile maximum places the upcoming SUV, Fisker’s first model, above much of the EV market and below only three cars: the Hyundai Ioniq 6 (361 miles), the Tesla Model S (405 miles), and the Lucid Air (516 miles).

The 2023 Fisker Ocean.

Fisker

Limited range is a top concern for potential EV buyers, pushing automakers to improve efficiency and stuff their new models with larger and larger batteries. Today there are more EVs with 300 miles of range or more than ever before.

Fisker started delivering the Ocean One, a special version marking the vehicle’s launch, in Europe in May. It expects US deliveries to start in June.

The 2023 Fisker Ocean.

Fisker

The Ocean offers all sorts of interesting features that set it apart from EV competitors, like a screen that swivels between landscape and portrait modes and a solar panel-covered roof that provides some extra energy. In May, Fisker announced that it would offer battery-swapping tech in the Ocean expected to allow for ultra-quick refueling stops.

The entry-level Ocean will cost $37,499 and offer 250 miles of range, but that hasn’t been confirmed by the EPA yet.

Read the original article on Business Insider