Fri. Jun 2nd, 2023

    Two dead in shelling in Russian border region near Ukraine

    NNA -nbsp;Two civilians died Friday in shelling in the Russian region of Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine, which has witnessed intensified attacks and border incursions recently, the regional governor said.

    quot;Sharpnel hit cars passing by. Two women travelling in one of them died on the spot from their wounds,quot; Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that Ukrainian forces had fired at a road in the village of Maslova Pristan, in the Shebekino district. — AFP

