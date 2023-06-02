Current Hungarian government not to allow war with Russia, says Prime Minister Orban

NNA -nbsp;Under its current government, Hungary will never go to war with Russia and will not allow the NATO country to be drawn into the Ukrainian conflict, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio on Friday.

The press asked him to comment on a recent statement by an opposition figure, Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony, that Hungary is allegedly quot;already at war with Russia.quot; quot;If someone, without getting up from his chair, says such things, he is simply not in his right mind,quot; the prime minister replied. According to him, no sane person who has heard about the Second World War could possibly allow himself to make such statements. quot;As long as the current government is in power, Hungary will not go to war [with Russia],quot; Orban stated emphatically. — TASS news agencynbsp;

nbsp;

==================== L.Y